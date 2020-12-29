Carolyn June Hersman

CAROLYN JUNE (STARCHER) HERSMAN, 88, of Spencer WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV. She was born on April 17, 1932 the daughter of the late Verner Edward Starcher and Bertha McCauley Starcher of Spencer.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was affectionately called Meemaw by all. She was retired from Spencer State Hospital with over 20 years of service and was a homemaker who enjoyed listening and singing gospel songs (Amazing Grace was her favorite) and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Hersman, with whom she was happily married to for 53 years. Her son, Stephen Wayne Hersman, her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Leigh Hersman, sisters, Peggy Forron and Nancy Bales.
Those left to treasure her memory are her three children, daughters, Brenda (Darrell) Johnson of Lafayette, La., Tammy (David) Nida and son, Timothy (Sherry) Hersman of Spencer, her sister, Judy Roberts of Spencer. Her grandchildren, Crystal Albarado (Thomas Rountree), Misty (Christopher) Tidwell and Bobby Johnson of Lafayette, La., Sumer Mcguire , Faith (John) Ash and Addison Hersman all of Spencer. Her great grandchildren, Chase and Joshua Albarado, Jax and Mason Johnson, and Presli Tidwell all of Lafayette, La., Ezra Moore and Oakley Ash of Spencer. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV. A memorial service will be taking place at a later date. Due to the Coronavirus, it is required that all who attend must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that a donation in her memory be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, ALSAC/St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105 or American Diabetes Association , PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116
