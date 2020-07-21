CAROLYN L. FRAME, of Ripley, formerly of Elkview, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 13 at CAMC CPICU Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Maudia Good, her husband, William D. Frame, and her only son, Randall W. Frame, her brothers, Douglas Good and Kenneth Good.
She is survived by brothers Thomas M. Good (Linda)of Sullivan, IN, Joseph L. Good of Elkview, R. Steve Good (Carol) of Charleston, sisters Mary F. Gibson (Bill) of Elkview, and Martha Sue Chacon (Rick) of Pensacola, FL. Also many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Family requests donations to Gideons International in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.