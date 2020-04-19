Carolyn L. (Gibson) Smith
CAROLYN L. (GIBSON) SMITH was taken to heaven on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born February 20, 1946, Carolyn was raised in Dunbar, W.Va., by her parents, Forest (Butch) and Phyllis (Moore) Gibson, along with her beloved younger brother, Steve (m. Diane) Gibson. Carolyn graduated from Dunbar High School and Camden Clark Nursing School in Parkersburg, W.Va., in 1967.
When Carolyn attended her 20th Dunbar High School reunion in 1984, she re-met the man who would become the love of her life, Ralph "Smitty" Smith. Her two children, Cindy (m. Dave and son Matthew) and Jeff, and Ralph's five children, Leigh Ann (daughters Regan and Lily), Sherri (daughter Madeline and son Camden), Becky, Christopher, and Andrew, made an unlikely Brady Bunch. With seven children between the two of them yielding 14 grandchildren, various nursing jobs ranging from home health to insurance claims, five state to state moves, lots of dogs, including her beloved Allie, and more graduations and weddings than you can shake a stick at, the next 36 years brought much joy, struggles, trials, and laughter.
Even in retirement, following 21 years with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, Carolyn, aka Nanny, stayed active. She organized reunions for her nursing school class, made homemade quilts for everyone she knew, hosted dozens of Nannycations, and cooked thousands of Nanny burgers. She fed everyone she loved with home cooked meals coated in bacon grease saved in an old Maxwell House coffee container, took care of anyone who needed taking care of, and adopted so many golden retrievers that she became known as the Golden Lady in Brandon, Miss.
In her last years, Nanny struggled with various health issues that slowed her down and made her a bit cantankerous, but she never lost her sense of humor, her joy in crafts, reading and computer games, and her all encompassing love for her family. Never shy about voicing her opinion or letting everyone know exactly where she stood, Nanny was greatly loved and will be missed by us all!
In lieu of a service, a celebration of Nanny's life will be held later this year in Hurricane, W.Va.