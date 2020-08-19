CAROLYN LEWIS, 86, of Saginaw, Michigan formerly of St. Albans, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Covenant Health Care, Saginaw, MI.
She was born in Hurricane, WV to the late Herbert B. and Neola "Jim" Howell Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Don" Lewis; son-in-law, Denny Smith; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles Burton, Walter Lee Burton, James & Kathryn Burton, Henry Burton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucy & Calvin Oyler, Marie & Charles Myers, Helen Brady, Nancy Adkins, Hallie "Dickie" & Bill Lambert, Mary & JD Bowman and Judith Carvell.
Carolyn was a self-employed caregiver and a former member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans.
Surviving are her children, Linda Gage (Gary) of Saginaw, MI., Lora Smith of Lebanon, TN., Lisa Rutherford (Jim) of Bellevue, MI., Robert Lewis (Mary) of Saginaw, MI., and Michael "Butch" Lewis of Fayetteville, NC., sister, Elaine Hensley (Roger); brother, Johnny Burton (Sandra); brother-in law, Richard F. Carvell; special nephew, Alex Oyler (Sarah). Also surviving are her 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 10 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
