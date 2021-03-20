Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN LOU AYERS, 72, of Pool, WV passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Funeral services with COVID 19 restrictions enforced will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday one-hour prior to the funeral services.

