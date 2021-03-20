CAROLYN LOU AYERS, 72, of Pool, WV passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Funeral services with COVID 19 restrictions enforced will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday one-hour prior to the funeral services.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.