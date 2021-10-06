Carolyn Louise Snodgrass

CAROLYN LOUISE BYRD SNODGRASS, 77, born in Charleston on December 3, 1943, was greeted by her Lord Jesus Christ, and welcomed home to heaven on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Benny Ray Snodgrass, son Kenneth Snodgrass, daughter Katherine Snodgrass, her parents Wallace J. and Virginia Byrd and brother Wallace E. Byrd.
Carolyn was an active 30-year member of the Daughters of The American Revolution, in both the William Morris and the Kanawha Valley Chapters. She served in numerous leadership roles to include Vice-Regent and Recording Secretary. She was also distinguished as a member of the Service to Veterans Committee, Cameo Club, and the Snodgrass Clan Society. Carolyn won multiple awards for her American Heritage Fiber Arts at both the State and National levels. Further, she was a Wreaths Across America volunteer where she raised money for the purchase and placement of the wreaths each year.
Carolyn also loved swimming and aqua aerobics. In earlier years, she received certifications to instruct water exercises to include specialties in arthritis rehabilitation and those with Multiple Sclerosis.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Deborah Stewart (James) and her son, John Snodgrass (Jamie); grandchildren, Rebecca Wells, Joseph Layton, Hannah Hill (Austin), Sloane Stewart, Shea Stewart, Corey Snodgrass, Kaitlyn Kelly (Derek); great grandchildren, Taylor and Kailynne Wells, Easton Layton, Mia, Riley, and Zane Kelly; sisters, Patricia Wilson, Sandra Childress (Steve), Gloria Bailey (Debra), Sharon Shea (Richard); sisters-in-law, Phyllis Permillia, Genevieve Vandale, and Lillian Snodgrass.
Special thanks to Dr. John Frame and the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston for their kind, considerate, and compassionate care.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum in South Charleston, Kanawha County with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV