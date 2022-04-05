CAROLYN M. HOLLEY, 73, of Charleston went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
She was born on April 16, 1948 to the late John "Jink" and Mildred Virginia Lynch in Charleston.
Mom was one in a million. Carolyn enjoyed her family. She loved having fun, and laughing, especially around the holidays. Her door was always open and no one left her house without being fed. You didn't have to be a blood relative to be a member of her family.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Everett Holley; brothers, Thaddeous "Buzzy" Boggess and Jink Lynch; sisters, Gladys Mullins, Eva Jean Lynch and Angela Harless; daughters, Melisa Truslow, Marie Hager, Michelle Holley and Christi Perrine; son, Sonny Holley, Greg Truslow and Jeff Hager; grandchildren, Gregory Truslow and Mykenzie Hager, Brandon, Chad and Patrick Holley, Alisha Sessoms, Amy Fog and Autumn Davis; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kierra "Kiki" Truslow, Noah Adkins, Bryson Michell and Ryder Thomas, Jessica, Serenity, Emma and Parker Holley, Alexis, Louie and Norah Bell Sessoms, and Kade and Maclaya Hill, and Carolyn Davis; and her best friend; Eva Mobley.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be truly missed by all.
A service will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 2 p.m. in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Dr., Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston. Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.