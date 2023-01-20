Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Marie Burgess
CAROLYN MARIE BURGESS, 80 of Charleston passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 at her home.

Carolyn was born in Charleston on October 13, 1942 to the late George and Virginia Skiles Rowlands. She was retired from Kmart in Kanawha City with 26 years of service.

