Carolyn Marie Burgess Jan 20, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAROLYN MARIE BURGESS, 80 of Charleston passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 at her home.Carolyn was born in Charleston on October 13, 1942 to the late George and Virginia Skiles Rowlands. She was retired from Kmart in Kanawha City with 26 years of service.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Walter.Carolyn is survived by her sons, Troy (Rachel) Burgess of Charleston and James Scott (Angie) Burgess of Elkview; and a nephew, Bucky Walter of North Carolina.At Carolyn's request, cremation has been honored and there will be no services.The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carolyn Marie Burgess Charleston Malden Cremation Bucky Walter Rachel Guest Book Recommended for you Local Spotlight Terry Thaxton Susan Carolyn Monroe Madge Ashley Dawson Judith Kay Ray Carol Frances Bashlor Sullivan Kermit Eugene Harris Gary Dale Pritt Robert "Randy" Talley Jr. Carmella Shaver Shirley Rollins Douglas Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 20, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway