CAROLYN MARIE KING, 64, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Carolyn was born September 10, 1956, at Cabin Creek to the late Walter Jennings and Latefie Solomon Hamrick. She was a 1975 honor graduate of East Bank High School. She was the District Director for OWCP Black Lung, a Cub Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Troup Leader.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Billy Eugene King; sons, Christopher (Danielle) King and Jeffrey Scott (Kimberly) King, all of Charleston; sister, Marilyn Cook; brothers, Mike Burton Hamrick and Walter Hamrick Jr., all of Charleston; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a Private Family Service beginning at 12:00 Noon with the Rev. Roger Gogus officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The service will be Live-Streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to CAMCFoundation.org.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.