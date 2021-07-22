CAROLYN MARIE WEASLER 74, of Charleston, passed away July 16, 2021. Service will be 12 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, WV. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com .
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.