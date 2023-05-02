Carolyn Neal

CAROLYN "SUE" NEAL, 74, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane.
Sue was a devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful member of the New Millennium Full Gospel Church in St. Albans.
Born in Charleston to the late Earl Knighton and Sylvia Mattox Knighton, Sue spent her life serving others. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She was a devoted member of the New Millennium Full Gospel Church in St. Albans, where she found joy in serving others as the pastor's wife.
Sue's love for her family was unwavering, and she was a caring and compassionate mother who always put her family first. Together with her husband, Pastor Richard Neal, they raised two children, Tina White (Neil) and Scott Neal.
In addition to her husband and children, Sue is survived by her brothers, Clifford Knighton (Phyllis) and Robert Knighton (Beverly), and her grandchildren, Brett White and Brandi White Bowman (Alyx Bowman).
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans, with Pastor Bill Huddleston officiating. Burial followed in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the funeral service.