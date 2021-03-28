Carolyn Perry Griesemer

CAROLYN PERRY KENNA TIERNEY GRIESEMER, of Denver, CO died on March 15, 2021, with her devoted husband and beloved sons by her side. She was born in 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Her parents, Lee Mountcastle Kenna and Elizabeth Perry Phillips were native West Virginians, as were many generations before them. Integrity, community service and the development of one's intellectual, athletic, and artistic potential were the bedrock values that formed her character. "Your word matters", she remembered her father saying. "Who you are, is about all you can count on in life." As one of her dear friends described her: "Carol had a will of steel, coupled with a wonderful sense of humor to keep it all in balance".
Carol attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA for high school. At Shipley, she honed her artistic talents and developed a lifelong interest in art history, which later became her major at Wellesley College. Art was her passion, and she satisfied it through International travel, reading and visiting museums and galleries.
Following Carol's graduation from Wellesley, Carol and L. Clark Tierney, Jr. (Clark) married and moved to Philadelphia, PA. Their three sons, Lewis, Kenna and Chris were all born while they lived in Philadelphia. Being well mannered, hard-working, and persistent were central themes of her parenting style. She was enormously proud of her sons, each quite different, but all her greatest joy.
In 1977, the family moved to Denver, CO with Clark's promotion with Delta Airlines. In Denver, Carol continued her community leadership involvement, contributing to numerous organizations as President of the Junior League of Denver, as a founding member of the Colorado Institute for Hispanic Education and Economic Development and as President of the Friends Foundation of the Denver Public Library. She was particularly proud of her involvement during the renovation of the Denver Public Library and the development of the Mordecai Family Children's Garden at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Carol and her husband, Jim Griesemer, met in the mid-2000s, after both lost their spouses to illness. They maintained homes in Denver and Florida where Carol, an avid golfer, could regularly be found on a course at one location or another. In addition to art and sports, Carol was well known for her culinary expertise which she practiced in settings ranging from garden parties to formal dinners.
Carol was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013; it recurred in late 2020. As with the first occurrence, Carol met the challenge head on and fought it with everything she had, for as long as she could. Throughout her illness, Jim and her devoted sons were always at her side, tirelessly supporting her in every way.
Carol had a gift for making and keeping friendships. She enjoyed introducing people with common interests and had a wide circle of friends. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends across the country.
Carol is survived by her husband James R. Griesemer; her sons Lewis Clark Tierney, III (Collette) of New York; Lee Mountcastle Kenna Tierney (Hannah) of Denver and Christopher Scott Tierney (Sara) of Denver; her sister Katherine Phillips Kenna Dodd Combs (Gerry) from West Palm Beach, FL; and brothers: Lee Mountcastle Kenna (Cachi) from Atherton, CA and Joseph Edward Kenna, from Atlanta, GA. Beloved grandchildren: Ava Rose Tierney; Channing Elizabeth Tierney, Campbell Clark Tierney, Maris Latterman Tierney and Louise Corinne Tierney. Stepchildren: David Griesemer, Kelly Katz and Katie Fox (Corey)
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Denver, CO 80206 or the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation 10 West 14th Ave. Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204.