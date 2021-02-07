CAROLYN S. RHOADES, 79, of Cheylan, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after a long illness. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Chelyan and a member of the First Baptist Church of Chelyan. Carolyn is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Chalmer and Barbara Rhodes; a niece, Amy; and nephew, Kevin (Rose). There is no service planned at this time. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.
