CAROLYN RUTH STRINGER STONE was born on March 16, 1951 in Comfort, West Virginia and passed away on February 26, 2021 in Sellersburg Indiana after a long battle with cancer.
Carolyn was a precious gift to us all. Her kindness and selfless regard for all will continue to inspire everyone who had the chance to know her. She was a lifelong Christian and spread the love of God in her words, actions and example throughout her life. She loved children and found great joy in teaching pre-school for many years. Her talents and love for sewing, quilting and creating with her hands was boundless. Everyone that knew Carolyn loved her and will miss her presence.
She will live on forever in the hearts, minds and souls of her loving husband of 49 years, Larry Allen Stone (68); son Brian Keith Stone (46) his wife Jaime Allen Stone, their daughter Ella Ruth Stone (5). Their son Scott Allen Stone (44); son David Lee Stone (41), his son Isaiah Michael Christian Stone (18). Her surviving brothers, sisters and their families will also share in her memory: Louise Crombie, Anna Mae Townsend, Jack Stringer, Libby Taylor, Martha Buzzard, Roger Stringer, Richard Stringer, Judy Zorn, Larry Stringer.
She was predeceased by her parents Orpha and William Stringer, her brothers Frank, Clyde and Dennis Stringer. Carolyn was a daughter, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a teacher and a friend. She was powerful in her love and compassion. She was a unique shining light to this world.
