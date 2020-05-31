CAROLYN S. CIPOLAT, 77, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Eccles to the late Lucian and Dorothy Staples on August 20, 1942.
She married her best friend and love, Frank Cipolat, on December 26, 1960, and this coming December would have marked their 60th Anniversary.
Carolyn loved to make things for people. As an accomplished pottery and quilt maker, rarely keeping her hands still, she loved to create unique pasta dishes for her family and especially her grandson, Jared Hawkins.
She worked at West Virginia State University before retiring to the family farm to enjoy the activities of harvest time, home canning and to further pursue her pottery skills. She spent many hours on her back porch watching the birds, deer and turkey in the field.
The day of her death was special for her, getting her hair cut, chatting with friends and having an exceptionally good time talking about memories; as the day ended, she sat in her recliner, closed her eyes and simply went to sleep with her husband and daughter by her side.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 32-year-old brother, Mack Staples; and older sister, Clara.
Surviving is her husband, Frank; daughter, Stacy (David) Hawkins; and her pride and joy, grandson, Jared; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special niece and friend, Debbie.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Carolyn to a donation for those in need.
