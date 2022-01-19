CAROLYN SELBY SMITH MACE, age 74, Carolyn passed away in Cleveland, Ohio on January 12, 2022, following a stroke. She was born on January 23, 1947, in Laughlintown, Pennsylvania and lived in Spencer, West Virginia for more than forty years. Carolyn is predeceased by her parents Philip and Kathryn Smith, her brother Donald E. Smith, and her sister Alice M. Winering. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael Mace of Spencer, West Virginia, her daughter Penny Joette Quantz of Tarzana, California, her son Ryan Christopher Webb and wife Alecia of Sissonville, West Virginia, her stepson Jeffrey Michael Mace and wife Valerie of Amma, West Virginia, her stepdaughter Krista Renea Coon and husband Chad of Spencer,West Virginia, and her grandchildren Cheyannalynn Nichole Webb, Cason Christopher Webb, Maverick Ryan Webb, Olivia Paige Mace, Jackson David Mace, Allison Kate Mace, Haden Daniel Coon, Jordan Sage Coon, and her brother Richard Philip Smith of Pennsylvania, as well as numerous family members.
Carolyn earned a Licensed Professional Nurse (LPN) certificate from Westmoreland Community College in 1969 and began her nursing career as a staff nurse at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attained a Registered Professional Nurse (RPN) degree from West Virginia University at Parkersburg in 1988. As a Registered Nurse, Carolyn continued to bring comfort to her patients at Roane General Hospital in Spencer, West Virginia.
She was a devoted wife to Mike and enjoyed traveling around the country in their camper. Carolyn's greatest joy was her family. She radiated happiness when with her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family. She also loved to bake. Her Christmas cookies (made from her mother's recipes) were excitedly anticipated each holiday season. She loved animals, especially cats. Her unconditional love and kindness were immeasurably beautiful.
As Carolyn requested, her body was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date.