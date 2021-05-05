CAROLYN SUE ADKINS, 68, of Charleston, passed away on April 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Born June 26, 1952 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Hobert and Audra Leatrice Leach Hudson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Hudson. Carolyn loved online shopping and crafts. She will be remembered for her rambunctious personality and sense of humor. She is survived by her children, Steven (Nicole) Adkins of South Charleston, Nikki (Stephen St. Clair) Adkins of Sissonville and Amanda (Jay) Walker of Charleston; brothers, Randy (Bonnie) Hudson, Goff (Joyce) Hudson and John Hudson; sisters, Joyce (Joe) Taylor and Debra (Billy) Stephens; grandchildren, Gage and Kampton St. Clair, Dylan Adkins, Brayden and Austin Adkins, Garrett and Kameryn Lynch, Trey Walker and David Early; friend, Louise St. Clair, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Anthony Moss, officiating. The family will welcome friends two hours prior to services. Cunningham Parker & Johnson is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
