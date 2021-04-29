CAROLYN SUE ADKINS, 68, of Charleston, passed away on April 27, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.