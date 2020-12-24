CAROLYN SUE BARKER, 74, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Sue was a retired secretary for the City of Chesapeake with over 20 years of service. She was a former hairdresser at The Diamond in Charleston and attended McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church in Sod, WV.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Eplin; grandparents, Everette and Goldie Edelman; and brother, Randy Radcliff.
Sue is survived by daughter, Leaha (J.D.) Elswick and Carrie (Bobby) Slack; four grandchildren, Sam, Ethan, Abby, and Skylar; sisters, Lisa Collins, Pam (Matt) Suder, and Tammy (Donald) Nelson; brother, Ray Eplin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Marmet Cemetery with Reverend Damron Bradshaw officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.