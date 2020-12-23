Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE BARKER, 74, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 21, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Marmet Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.