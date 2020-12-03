CAROLYN SUE COTTRELL age 71 of Cannelton died November 29, 2020. She was born June 28, 1949 at London and was the daughter of the late Harold Edward and Colleen Boyd Mullins.
Surviving son Christopher Cottrell of Cannelton and daughter Joanna Collins and husband Jonathan of Montgomery; brothers Tommy, David, Mickey and Kenneth and sister Patty; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life and walk through visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 pm until 8 pm at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.