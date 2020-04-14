CAROLYN SUE (CUNNINGHAM) McLAUGHLIN, 80, of Sissonville, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020.
Born November 3, 1939, to Carl Eugene and Florence Virginia (Russell) Cunningham, she was one of seven children.
She was a retiree of the Kanawha County School Board where she also devoted her time to Senior Services in her community.
Her will and determination were unmatched. She found beauty in the little things all around her, including her love of gardening and flowers. She had a love of baking, as well.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shawn McLaughlin; her parents, Carl and Florence Cunningham; son-in-law, James Slater; siblings, Robert Cunningham, Joyce "Joy" Griffith, Dottie Baker, and Shirley Roycroft.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Tamra Mowrer (Bruce), Mark McLaughlin, Tanya Slater, Lisa Sword (Anthony); her grandchildren, Jill Straight (Scott), Jennifer Sanson (Chris), Kelly Sword, Megan Mowrer, Steven Slater, Kara Beth Slater, Kelsey McLaughlin, Jarrett Mowrer; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Lawrence and Richard Cunningham.
She was loved and will be missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.