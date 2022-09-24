Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE DAUGHERTY, 78, of Elkview passed away on Thursday September 22, 2022 after a extended illness at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and would do anything to help others.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years Jerry Brooks Daugherty, parents, Theodore and Gracie Mae Carpenter Groves, grandson Trent Conrad Sullivan and several brother and sisters.

