CAROLYN SUE DAUGHERTY, 78, of Elkview passed away on Thursday September 22, 2022 after a extended illness at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and would do anything to help others.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years Jerry Brooks Daugherty, parents, Theodore and Gracie Mae Carpenter Groves, grandson Trent Conrad Sullivan and several brother and sisters.
She is survived by daughters Melissa and husband Brian Gandee of Versailles KY, Jennifer Daugherty and "Chris" of Elkview, and son Jerry Jr. and wife Samantha of Elkview. She is also survived by sister, Shirley Groves Stump and husband Tom, Sister in law Jean Daugherty Alford, grandchildren Kaine Brooks Daugherty and wife Amanda, Alissa Marie Cummings, Brian Wade Gandee Jr, Brooke Ashley Beckner "Cody", Hayden Brooks Daugherty, Amanda Dean Rucker "CJ". Great grandchildren Morgan Rucker, Makaela Ullman, Madison Rucker, Keegan Rucker, Brynlee Beckner, Wade Daugherty, Cooper William Nooney, Cameron James Nooney, and Santana Mae Nooney.
Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday September 26, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in the Keffer Daugherty Cemetery, Johnson Creek.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
The family respectfully request that masks be worn during the service times.