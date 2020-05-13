CAROLYN SUE ENOS, 77, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, in Middleport, Ohio. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Leon Cemetery in Leon. The service procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.