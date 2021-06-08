CAROLYN SUE FIELDS KIME, 81, of Spencer, WV, passed away June 7, 2021 at Miletree Center in Spencer. Services will be 11 a.m. ~ Friday, June 11, at Gandeeville Community Cemetery in Gandeeville, WV. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.