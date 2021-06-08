Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE FIELDS KIME, 81, of Spencer, WV, passed away June 7, 2021 at Miletree Center in Spencer. Services will be 11 a.m. ~ Friday, June 11, at Gandeeville Community Cemetery in Gandeeville, WV. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.

