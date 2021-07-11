CAROLYN SUE "HOOCH" BARKER, 67, of Bomont went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 8, 2021 at CAMC after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Dempsey Tobe Mitchell and Amanda May Johnson Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy David Mitchell, Alfred Darrell Mitchell, Allen Wayne "Pain" Mitchell and Edward Eugene Mitchell; sisters, Donna Jean Hall and Phyllis June Taylor; nephews, James Alvin Mitchell and David Wayne Mitchell.
She was a member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle and also a member of Cold Springs Gospel Tabernacle. Hooch was a secretary for Barker and Son's Construction Company for 40 plus years.
She is survived by: husband of 50 years, Darris Lee Barker; sons, Johnny Lee Barker and his wife, Shirlee Jean "Sissy" Barker and Jeremy Lee Barker and his wife, Kimberly Dawn Barker; grandchildren, Jordan Lee Woods (Karissa), Kai Monroe Barker, Montana Shea Dawson (Eric) and McKinzee Rhae Barker; great grandchildren, Sage Toccoa Dawson and River Lea Woods; sister, Shirley May "Shart" Faulkner; brothers, William Chilton "Toon" Mitchell and Charles Vincent Mitchell; 31 nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday July 11, 2021 at Reamer Gospel Tabernacle. The funeral will immediately follow at the church at 3 p.m., with Pastor Keith Monday and Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in King Mullins Cemetery Bomont, WV.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.