CAROLYN "SUE" LEWIS, 86, of Saginaw, Michigan formerly of St. Albans, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call from 10 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family.