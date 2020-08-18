CAROLYN "SUE" LEWIS, 86, of Saginaw, Michigan formerly of St. Albans, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call from 10 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.