CAROLYN SUE LOVEJOY, 73, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 while in Hospice Care at Heartland Rehab in South Point, OH.
Sue was born on Sept. 10, 1947, growing up in the Marshfork area of Boone Co., before moving to the Charleston area, where she was a 1965 Graduate of Charleston High School. She then went on to work in the banking industry for many years, where she retired from BB&T.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell "Corkey" Lovejoy, mother, Betty Anderson, stepfather Percy Anderson, and infant son Harold Keith Holbert.
She is survived by her sons, Jon (Lisa) James of Roanoke, Jeff (Regina) Holbert of Teays Valley, TJ (Wendy) Holbert of Circleville, OH, Step Daughter Casey (Adam) King of St. Albans, sister Jackie Porter of Ona, step sister Barbara Arrington and Step brother Bill Bias and grandchildren, Melissa (Jonathan) Boggess, Jeffery and Megan Holbert, Jaxon and Ayden Holbert, Dalton and Ruby King, and Kortney McCelland. Sue also had one great-grandchild, Kobe Boggess. Sue also had several nieces and nephews, which she loved like her own kids, along with her lifelong friend/sister Valerie Ball and her husband Bobby. We would also like to thank Patti and Steve Wilson, who helped with her care these last few years.
The family would also like to thank Hospice Nurses Whitney Massie and Susan Wale, who helped her during her final day. Sue was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no service at this time; however, we will have a joint ceremony this spring to honor both Sue and her late husband Corkey.