CAROLYN SUE LUCAS, 76, of Gallagher died December 4, 2020. She was born in Charleston on April 23, 1944 to the late Don and Jean Hubbard Lanham. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bill Lucas, and sister Janet Staten.
She is survived by her son; Bill Lucas of Saint Albans, grandkids; Kaitlyn Lucas, Josh Lucas, Kristin Medley, along with several great-grandchildren. Sisters; Pam Gates (Richard) of Webster Springs, Wanda Hughes of Paint Creek, Lisa Morris, brothers; Charlie Lanham of Paint Creek, Bobby Lanham, and Eddie Lanham.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to hold a private graveside service on Thursday, December 10, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com