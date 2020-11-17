CAROLYN SUE MCCUNE, 84, of Standard died November 14, 2020 at home. She was born on January 29, 1936 near Denton, Ky.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gordon McCune; daughter Cynthia and husband Dwayne of Amma; son Michael of Manson, NC.; son John and wife Andrea of Standard; grandsons Jason Mayse of Marmet and Konnor McCune of Wilmington, NC.; granddaughters Jennifer Hudnall of Morganton, NC., Katherine St. Clair of Daniels, Emily Simpson of Portland, OR, Greenlee McCune and Karlee McCune of Standard; great-grandsons Jaxon, Kingston, and Kane Mayse; great-granddaughter Meadow St. Clair; brother Larry Tincher of Hansford; sisters Debbie King of War and Teresa Snodgrass of Standard.
She was preceded in death by her son Steven; her parents Ed and Gladys Kitchen, and Everett and Madge Tincher; sister Janice Hughes, and brother Gary Tincher.
She was a graduate of East Bank High School and WV Institute of Technology and retired from the Vining Library at WV Tech with over 20 years of service.
She was a lifelong resident of Paint Creek.
There will be no visitation or funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com