CAROLYN SUE MOORE, 79, of South Charleston went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 26, 2022.She was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital after many years of service.She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Ernie Blanche Reese Moore; husband, David Moore; sisters, Wilma Moss and Frances Melton.She is survived by her son, Mike (Tonja) Moore; grandson, Josh Middleton; and great-grandson, Bryson, all of St.Albans; sister, Mary (Charlie) Harding of Sissonsville and many nieces and nephews.Honoring her wishes, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m, on Tuesday, November 29, in the lower chapel of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.