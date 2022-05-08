CAROLYN SUE PRETE, age 83 passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior May 5, 2022. A lifelong resident of Montgomery, WV she was born November 2, 1938, at Donwood, Morris Creek, the eldest of six daughters to Cecil Spaulding and Anna Sawaski Spaulding. She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1956 and married her one and only love, Phillip Prete, April 24, 1960. She was a long time Christian and the true embodiment of a Proberbs 31 woman; a hard working and diligent wife and mother of noble character. She was a spiritual leader for many people, a faithful source of Godly wisdom, counsel, and prayer. Her sweet spirit, humbleness, and sense of humor filled the lives of all who knew her. She was incredibly proud of her children and family, including her beautiful sisters whom she loved singing with, one of the greatest joys in her life. Her generosity and compassion were evident in her love of all creation, including animals and her dog Maggie. She was loved beyond words and her absence is profound but we take comfort in knowing we will be reunited with her in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Anna Spaulding, husband Phillip Prete and, sister Mary Ann Keglor.
She is survived by her children Louie (Tammy) Prete of Ravenswood, Sherri (Jeff) Allred of Charleston, Phillip John (Tracy) of Montgomery, and Lisa (Paul) Conley of Summersville; grandchildren Jason Prete, Michael Prete, Brooke Prete, Seth Conley, Rachel Allred, Joshua Prete, and Lauren Conley; great-grandchildren Kaya, Cole, Natalie, with a fourth blessing on the way; sisters Janice Barton, Sandra Lockard, Barbara King, and her baby sister Pamela Hunley who was an immense source of love, friendship, and support; also a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members whom she adored.
Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come.
She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness.
She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness.
Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.
Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.
Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.
-Proverbs 31:25-31
Services will be May 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, with pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral homes. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone in need. Feed someone who is hungry, pray with someone who is struggling, be kind to everyone, sing praises to our God. Our mom supported St. Jude's Children's hospital and was a generous giver to anyone in need.