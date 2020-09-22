CAROLYN SUE RAMSEY, 74 of Pond Gap, WV fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a long illness.
Carolyn was the daughter of Rev. Clifford and Esther Beard Ramsey. She enjoyed reading her Braille Bible and listening and singing Southern Gospel Music. Her strong prayer life and her dedication to her Lord Jesus Christ strengthen her through many challenges she endured.
Along with her parents Carolyn is preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Paul Ramsey and Phillip Ramsey.
Surviving brothers are Rodney (Joyce) Ramsey and Clifford (Kathy) Ramsey of Pond Gap, Nathan (Cathy) Ramsey of Chelyan, sister Martha (Don) Elswick of Tazewell VA., sister-in-law Ginny Ramsey of Pond Gap, also many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to recognize Lisa Ramsey for her love and care for Carolyn within the last several years.
Gravesides services will be held at 1:30 on Wednesday, September 23rd at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Rev. Don Elswick II officiating the service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Ramsey family.