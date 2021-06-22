CAROLYN SUE SMITH, 76, of Big Chimney passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Dunbar Center.
Carolyn was a devout mother, and family caretaker. She enjoyed cooking dinners for the family and always wanted to help people. Carolyn attended Big Chimney Baptist Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Fred Smith, brother; Paul Naylor, sisters; Ella Mae Shafer, Helen Gillum, and Alma Harper.
She is survived by her daughters; Vicki Davis of Big Chimney, Teresa Roberts (Steve) of North Charleston, grandchild; Michael Bulich of Big Chimney.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.