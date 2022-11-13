CAROLYN SUE STANLEY, 83, of London, WV, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022. Sue was born on March 6, 1939, in Beards Fork, WV.
After graduating from Montgomery High School, she worked for C&P Telephone Company in Montgomery. Shortly after the arrival of her daughter, Sue was a picture-perfect homemaker. Later in life, she worked at Cabin Creek Quilts, Stone &, Thomas, AARP, and Fayette County Schools, among others. She loved to sew and work crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Edward F. "Spunk" Stanley, and parents, Roy and Della Blake.
Surviving is her daughter, Dee Nichols (Don) of Fincastle, VA, brothers Roger (Jean) Blake of London, WV, Ronnie Blake of Montgomery Heights, WV, and nephew Jayson Blake of Ronceverte, WV.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 to 11 a.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, followed by the service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Kenneth Huffman officiating. Entombment will be at Noon at Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden in Glasgow WV.
The family would like to thank Trecia Reynolds and Shelby Mills of Shelby Mills Board and Care for their kindness and professional caregiving services during Sue's last years. The family respectfully request that anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com