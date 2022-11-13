Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE STANLEY, 83, of London, WV, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022. Sue was born on March 6, 1939, in Beards Fork, WV.

After graduating from Montgomery High School, she worked for C&P Telephone Company in Montgomery. Shortly after the arrival of her daughter, Sue was a picture-perfect homemaker. Later in life, she worked at Cabin Creek Quilts, Stone &, Thomas, AARP, and Fayette County Schools, among others. She loved to sew and work crossword puzzles.

