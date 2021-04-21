CAROLYN SUE (SINCLAIR) VAN METER, 76, of Middleport, OH, passed away April 19, 2021. Service will be 4 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Burial will follow in the Clifton Hill Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
