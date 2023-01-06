Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Sue Watson Roberts
SYSTEM

CAROLYN SUE "SUSIE" WATSON ROBERTS, 73, of Alkol WV went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023, at CAMC Hospice.

Susie was born in Madison, WV on May 3, 1949 to the late Midfer & Marie Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gary Roberts and granddaughter Lauren Grace.

Tags

Recommended for you