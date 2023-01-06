Carolyn Sue Watson Roberts

CAROLYN SUE "SUSIE" WATSON ROBERTS, 73, of Alkol WV went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023, at CAMC Hospice.
Susie was born in Madison, WV on May 3, 1949 to the late Midfer & Marie Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gary Roberts and granddaughter Lauren Grace.
She is survived by her children, James Roberts of Chicago and Angie Holley of Alkol; Grandsons, Logan and Landon Holley of Alkol; Brother, Paul Cooper of Madison; Aunt, Mary Kathren Watson of Charleston who was more of a loving sister for 73 years.
She is also survived by a host of family who loved her very much. Susie had many wonderful, life-long friends including JoAnn Loftis, Diana Adkins, and Ann Pauley.
She was a Christian and member of Sycamore Grove Baptist Church for many years serving in a variety of roles. She was most proud of her time singing with the Gospelettes. She retired from the State of West Virginia.
The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC Memorial and especially her aunt "Kathren" and nieces Shellie and Niki for the wonderful care they provided to Susie and the family. We are so grateful that Susie spent the last few months of her life doing so many things that she loved. She will be remembered most for her kind spirit and infectious laugh.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7th at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Clint Craddock and Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will be in Price Cemetery, Danville, WV. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., until time of the service.