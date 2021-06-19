CAROLYN SUE WOODRUM MARTIN, 69, of Summersville passed away on June 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at the graveside at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
