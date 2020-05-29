CAROLYNNE "LIZ" PETERS, 74, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Liz loved her family fiercely. Although we all miss her immeasurably, we are at peace knowing her body has been made whole after entering heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carol Foltz; brother, Roy Foltz; grandson, Jeremy Moses.
Liz is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Bill Peters; sons, Donald (Nancy) Peters and Robert (Heather) Peters; daughter, Stacey Peters; granddaughter, Darienne (Ben) King; grandsons, John Ross and Jackson Gaddy; great-granddaughter, Poppy Lynne King; sister, Marilynn (Waylon) Arionas; brother, Mike Foltz.
A gathering of family and friends to Honor the Life of Liz will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Memories of Liz may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.