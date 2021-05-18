CARRIE LORETTA MOORE, 76, of Rand, WV entered her heavenly home on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Carrie worked for Kanawha County Schools for 34 years, retiring in 2005 from DuPont Middle School as Head Cook. A life-long member of United Christian Church in Simmons Creek, Carrie lived a life full of Christ's light, love, and kindness. There is no doubt that she heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant," as she entered heaven's gate.
Carrie is preceded in death by her parents Millie and Ervan Campbell; brothers Charles Campbell, Elbert Campbell, and Harry Campbell; husbands Carson Duffey and Jack Moore; son Allen Duffey and daughter, Angel Montgomery. What a reunion!
She is survived by her children Ervan (Melissa) Duffey, Annette (Charlie) Parry, and Linda (John) Stover; sisters Linda Collins and Alice (Joe) Pendleton; twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Saturday May 22, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Gordon Killion officiating. Burial will follow at Morris Cemetery, Pinch.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.
Please be fully aware of the new CDC guidelines for wearing a mask while attending the services.
