CARRIE "TINY" MILLER, 81, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, S. Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
