Carrie Miller

CARRIE "TINY" MILLER, 81, of South Charleston went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
Tiny had a very long, dedicated career in teaching at various schools in Lincoln County and retired from Ruthlawn Elementary. She was known for making delicious pies and loved making quilts. She was a member of Bible Center Church.
Tiny was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Miller; son, James Bryant Miller; brothers, Buck, Darrell, Sharrell, and Gary Miller; sister, Hallene Clark; parents, Everett and Lessie Miller; and special grandson Micah Burdette.
She is survived by daughter, Gina Miller; granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller; brother, Freddie Miller; and special nephews David and Stanley Miller.
Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Jim Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.