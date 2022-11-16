Thank you for Reading.

Carrol Jane Hamrick Hoefer
In Loving Memory of CARROL JANE "CJ" HAMRICK HOEFER, age 75, she passed away peacefully Saturday November 5, 2022 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport CT, surrounded by her loving family members.

Born prematurely at home to Maude Amaryllis and Selby Jerle Hamrick in the coal mining town of Widen, WV on December 26, 1946, Carrol knew what it was to struggle and succeed in this life. Pre-deceased by her parents and older brothers David and Jerry and survived by her older sister Mary Bodkin, Carrol lived life to its fullest. In Clay County WV, Carrol met the love of her life Edward George Hoefer and married in 1968. After the birth of their children Elizabeth, Erik, and Jason in Charleston WV, work took the family North to Somerset New Jersey and a few years later to Southbury Connecticut where Carrol and Ed have resided to this day.

