Carrol Jane Hamrick Hoefer

In Loving Memory of CARROL JANE "CJ" HAMRICK HOEFER, age 75, she passed away peacefully Saturday November 5, 2022 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport CT, surrounded by her loving family members.
Born prematurely at home to Maude Amaryllis and Selby Jerle Hamrick in the coal mining town of Widen, WV on December 26, 1946, Carrol knew what it was to struggle and succeed in this life. Pre-deceased by her parents and older brothers David and Jerry and survived by her older sister Mary Bodkin, Carrol lived life to its fullest. In Clay County WV, Carrol met the love of her life Edward George Hoefer and married in 1968. After the birth of their children Elizabeth, Erik, and Jason in Charleston WV, work took the family North to Somerset New Jersey and a few years later to Southbury Connecticut where Carrol and Ed have resided to this day.
Carrol worked over the years as a Beauty Technician and Hair Stylist in WV, NJ and CT. In CT she worked for years at the local Hardware Store in Southbury, both to support her family, and also her education in Social Work, realizing her lifelong passion to help others. Carrol earned a Bachelor's in Social Work from Western CT State University and a Master's in Social Work from Fordham University. With that passion and education in hand Carrol worked over the years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Therapist at the Devereux-Glenholme School in Washington CT, Waterbury Hospital, and at Kennedy High School in Waterbury - helping people navigate this life's challenges, even while supporting her own children, grandchildren and extended family.
For a few years at the close of the millennium, Carrol and Ed lived as expats in Kuwait, where Carrol made lasting friendships and cultivated her love of the world. She travelled the world, seeing the Middle East, Europe, India, China and more.
After retiring from Social Work Carrol devoted more time to Volunteer Work at the Thrift Shop at Southbury Training school. Carrol and Ed also established a second home in Cape Coral FL. Whether in CT or FL, Carrol gave time to her second life-long passion of Crafting and Quilting, and much of this for various social welfare programs. Carrol enjoyed participating in several crafting guilds and networks and met many wonderful women of like mind.
In her private life Carrol was a voracious reader, often pouring through several books every week.
She enjoyed giving haircuts to her family and friends, baking for birthdays and holidays and was always on the lookout for thoughtful presents for loved ones. She was our family's chronicler: with an excellent memory for birthdates, anniversaries, etc., she reminded us of the importance of celebrating these milestones in life. Carrol had a zest for life and most of all she loved her family, doting on her grandchildren and even grandpets - we will miss her love, her comfort, her warmth.
Carrol is survived by and will be dearly missed by her adoring husband of 54 years, Edward. Carrol is pre-deceased by her eldest child Elizabeth and Elizabeth's daughter Sarah Esposito. Carrol is survived by Elizabeth's sons Nicholas Esposito and Ryan Esposito. Carrol is survived by her son Erik and his wife Kathleen and their children Sienna and Addison. Carrol is survived by her son Jason and his wife Alison, and their children Sabrina and Sam.
A funeral service was held for Carrol from 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday November 12 at the Munson Lovetere Funeral Home at 235 Main Street North, Southbury CT, 06488.