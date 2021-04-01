CARROLL EUGENE BATES SR., 68, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home.
