CARROLL L. MONDAY, 88, of Cross Lanes passed away from his earthly home to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was a member of Community Chapel Church of Cross Lanes. Carroll enjoyed reading his bible and spending hours coloring in his adult coloring books.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Ella Mae Monday; parents, Otho and Winnie Monday; brothers, Ronald Monday, Adrian Monday, and Bernard Monday; and daughter in law, Lynn Monday.
Left to cherish is memory are his children, Jay (Jeannie) Monday, Jerry Monday, and Joy Holbrook (Doug); six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; daughter in law, Terri Monday; and special friend, Stella Litton and her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Thompson will be officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Online condolence can be left by visiting: longfisherfuneralhome.