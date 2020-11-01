Carroll Watson

CARROLL COLEMAN WATSON, 88 of Kanawha City passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020 at her home.
Carroll was born in Charleston on September 30, 1932 to the late Thomas and Blanche Flowers Coleman.
She was a 1951Graduate of Charleston High School, a retired Insurance Claims Specialist for McDonough-Caperton Insurance Company, a member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene and an honorary member of Stepping Stones Canine Fosters, WV.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Watson.
Carroll is survived by her daughters, Vickie Watson Jacobs and Sheri Watson (Larry Botkin) all of Charleston; grandson, Cort Coleman Botkin of Charleston; Caregivers and special friends, Jo Anna Stewart, Leslie Ballard and Chrissy Perkins Stamper all of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday November 2 at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens. There will be no visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Stepping Stones Canine Fosters, WV 6918 Heritage Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.