CARSON DALE GARTEN, 84, of Belle, passed away June 25, 2020, at home following a long illness.
He was a retired mechanic for Smith Transfer, former Constable for Kanawha County, and a member of the Teamsters Union 175.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Buster A. and Margie Spurlock Garten; and brothers, Lavaughn and Roger Curtis Garten.
Surviving are his wife, Louise Johnson Garten; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Candace Garten of Belle; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tim Albert of Ashland, Kentucky; brother, Lowell Gene Garten of Oak Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly A. and Ben Pitterelli of Lawrenceville, Georgia; three grandchildren; and eight great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jonathon Eubank officiating. Interment will follow in Garten Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.