ALBERT "AL" FRANKLIN TAYLOR, JR., 73, of St. Albans, died peacefully Saturday, October 24, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, after living a full life of love, laughter, generosity, and grace.
Born October 21, 1947 to his loving parents, Jackie and Buck Taylor, Al was a lifelong resident of St. Albans and a member of the St. Albans High School graduating class of 1966. After graduation, Al followed in his father's footsteps joining the Navy where he was a Bosom Mate on the USS Borie Naval Destroyer during the Vietnam War.
Extraordinarily charitable, Al gave his time and resources to countless worthy causes and was involved in many service organizations. Until recent years, he was an active volunteer member of the West Virginia Paralyzed Veterans of America (WVPVA) where he served as a board member for more than 20 years and held several executive offices. Al dedicated his life to serving others and worked to improve conditions for veterans on many levels.
In addition to the WVPVA, Al had in past years been active in the St. Albans VFW Post 6418, the Saint Albans American Legion Post 73, and was a lifetime member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge 868. He was also a former member of the Point Pleasant Gun Club.
Al was an avid trap shooter. In the early 2000s, he traveled the country regularly to compete in trap shoot tournaments for paralyzed veterans, most often bringing home first and second place trophies. He was a Paralyzed Veteran Association National Trap Shoot Team Champion at several events, as well as a WVPVA State Champion.
At the age of 21, he was involved in a tragic car accident where he lost his ability to walk and was confined to a wheelchair. Although this type of injury would discourage and slow most people, it did the opposite for Al. He lived and loved life and squeezed every ounce of joy into everything he did. Al never let this setback keep him from being active in every aspect of life. He loved to hunt and fish, often coming home the champion of the day.
Al enjoyed few things as much as spending time with close friends and family. Always the life of the party, he brought joy everywhere he was. He was the most loyal and generous friend. If you were lucky enough be called friend, what he really meant was you were family. He was everyone's best friend and shared many good times with his classmates even in the recent years while at the Cleveland VA Long-term care unit.
He was a devoted brother and protector to his younger sister Nancy, whom he adored and cherished.
He loved and held an exceptionally close bond to his niece, Mylissa, and nephew, Shawn, and cherished every moment watching them grow, and then watching their children thrive. He was at nearly every event and was their greatest supporter. He was the epitome of unconditional love and shared more laughs than could be counted.
Although he had no children of his own, he made an incredible impact on so many children in St. Albans and beyond. He was a role model who expected kindness and greatness but had a gentle helping hand when you needed a boost. "Uncle Al" could always be counted on for a good laugh and a great story.
Al was dedicated to his large extended family and could always be found at reunions, fishing and hunting trips, or just visiting. He shared a strong loving bond with his cousins who were some of his best friends. He was the best example of love and generosity for his family.
While at the Cleveland VA, Al made numerous close friends with patients and staff. He would often speak of the great conversations and activities. When he could, he made rounds visiting friends, and taking strolls outside. He thrived at the WII Bowling Tournaments (hiding his favorite controller in his wheelchair); spent many hours in the garden, and even made friends with a family of rabbits who would wait for him daily to bring vegetables from his dinner. He made the best of every situation.
He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, Albert (Buck) F. Taylor, Sr., and Jackie Hager Taylor; paternal grandparents Frank M. Taylor and Susan C. Rigg Taylor; maternal grandparents Chilton Hager and Nannie Turner Hager.
Al is survived by is sister Nancy Schoolcraft and husband Glenn of Tucson, Arizona; niece Mylissa Spradling and husband Andy of St. Albans; nephew Shawn Allen and wife Natasha of Slidell, LA; great-nephews Evan Spradling of St. Albans, Phoenix Allen, Alex Allen, and Braydon Allen all of Slidell, LA; great-nieces Audrey Spradling and Claire Spradling both of St. Albans, Gabby Allen and Lilly Allen both of Slidell, LA; great-aunts Mary Tiller of South Charleston, and Norma Curry of Elkview; lifelong best friends and soul-brothers Bill Humphreys of Dunbar; and Fred Humphreys of Jane Lew; as well as several loving cousins and dear friends.
Our family would like to thank the amazing providers, nurses, aides, and staff at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital, specifically the sixth floor spinal cord injury unit and the spinal cord injury long-term department in Care Towers for the exceptional love and care Al received. Everyone conversation began with "He was my favorite person." We would especially like to thank Tiffany Williams and Tanya Sypolt for their love and devotion.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 31 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted. Friends and Family may gather Saturday from 10 - 12 p.m.