ANNA LOUISE GILBERT, 81, of Charleston, passed away on October 3, 2020. Celebration of Ann's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor William Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow in Teays Hill Cemetery.