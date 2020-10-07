ANNA LOUISE GILBERT, 81, of Charleston, formerly of St. Albans, departed her earthly home on October 3, 2020 after a hard fought, courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born April 7, 1939 to Naomi Kathleen Blair, Anna was a strong and loving woman who touched the lives of all who knew her.
Anna was a graduate of St. Albans High School and worked in Health Care for several years, as she had a heart for others. Anna was "Mom" to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her and always had music playing in the house. Anna's love of music was shared with her children and grandchildren and was the cornerstone of their childhood taking them to musicals and plays, instilling in them the love of the arts.
Anna was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Kay; brother, Jack Blair, sister, Mary Janet McReynolds, mother, Naomi Kathleen and husband, Charles Gilbert.
She is survived by 3 children, Kathy Gilbert, of Charleston, Deborah Tippie (Jackie Allen), of Charleston, and Brenda Edmonds (Charlie Edmonds), of Milton, grandchildren, Michael Tippie (Alicia Russell), Sarah Spicer (Colton Spicer), Kimberly Justice, Shawn Justice (Camellia Justice), brothers, Thomas Blair, and Randy Blair, and 12 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Ann's life will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home with Pastor William Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow in Teays Hill Cemetery.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Special Thanks to Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center Staff for all the love and kindness given to Anna during her time there. Pam Neal, you were a blessing to Anna and her family. Katie (Bee) you know what you meant to Anna and her family. Thank You to all.
